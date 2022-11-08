Learn and earn: 5 crypto platforms that pay you for enhancing your crypto knowledge

By CNBCTV18.com

Once can earn crypto simply by reading and learning about the various coins and concepts of the crypto market. Read on to know about the five platforms that offer the same-

Investing in cryptocurrencies can be a costly affair. Even with most tokens trading well below their all-time highs, adding crypto to your wallet can burn a hole in your pocket. Not to mention, there is always the risk of significant losses thanks to the volatile nature of these digital assets.

But what if we told you that you could earn crypto simply by reading and learning about the various coins and concepts of the crypto market? Sound interesting? Tag along to find out which platforms offer such programs and how much you can learn and earn.

1. Binance

Binance is the world’s largest crypto exchange. It has over 90 million customers worldwide and a trading volume of around $18 billion in the last 24 hours alone. And, in addition to the 350+ coins available on the platform, Binance also offers frequent learn-to-earn (L2E) opportunities on its page. For instance, it currently has a course on Dogecoin that offers a principal reward of 4 DOGE plus a staking reward of 0.01095892 DOGE per day. Together, that adds up to 5.643838 DOGE, simply for reading and learning about the meme coin. It has had similar learn-to-earn initiatives for coins like Tezos, BitTorrent, PAX Gold, Lido, etc.

2. CoinGecko

CoinGecko is one of the leading data aggregators for the crypto industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the various coins in the market, including their price information, trading volume, market capitalisation, circulating supply, etc. Besides providing all this information, CoinGecko has several learn-and-earn programs in which one can participate.

For instance, the platform has two courses currently running on its website, one on crypto security practises and another on the KyberSwap project. All you have to do is read through the research material, watch some short videos and then answer a small quiz. If you pass the quiz, you will receive plenty of goodies, including 60 candies in your CoinGecko account and separate rewards from the platform upon which the quiz is based, KyberSwap, for example.

3. Phemex

Phemex is a cryptocurrency exchange based out of Singapore. It allows individuals worldwide to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies and specialises in spot and derivatives trading. The platform also offers several learn-to-earn opportunities. For instance, its website currently has three courses that provide a total of $2.4 worth of USDT upon completion. However, note that these rewards are limited to a first-come-first-sever basis and could be unavailable if you attempt the course too late.

4. WazirX

You don’t have to look too far to find learn-to-earn opportunities. India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX is also known to offer great learn-to-earn opportunities. For instance, in September 2022, the platform ran a learn-to-earn campaign in collaboration with the metaverse gaming platform Sandbox.

Users needed to learn about Sandbox, answer 10 questions about the platform, and trade at least 10 SAND tokens. Winners would receive Alpha passes, giving them access to the game and a chance to win 500 SAND tokens. A few months before that, in June, WazirX hosted an L2E program on P2P trading. Users needed to watch a video, answer ten easy questions and make a P2P trade. After completing these steps, 500 lucky users received WRX (the platform’s native token) worth Rs 200 for free!

5. Coinbase

Coinbase, another popular crypto exchange, offers some of the best learn-to-earn programs. It currently offers courses on The Graph, Chain, NEAR, AMP, and SHPING. Each course offers $3 worth of its respective tokens upon completion, the only exception being The Graph, which offers $4 worth of tokens. And like most of the other platforms on the list, users need to watch videos and complete quizzes to earn their free rewards.

Conclusion

These rewards might seem like minimal amounts. However, if you attempt the L2E challenges on all these platforms, you should get a decent amount of crypto for free. Moreover, the courses keep changing now and then, offering you new avenues to receive free tokens. It’s the perfect way to build your crypto stockpile without pinching your pocket.

