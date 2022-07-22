Cryptocurrencies gained on Friday after volatile trend in the previous session amid positive trends in global markets.

World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 1.3 percent higher at $23,018.7 at 8:35 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $440.1 billion, while the trade volume was at $32.8 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has seen a 12.55 percent change in the past seven days.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, "If bulls can make a move, one can expect BTC to trade at the $24,000 mark soon."

On the 4-hourly time-frame, the BTC trend has broken out of the ascending channel pattern and is now retesting the resistance levels of the pattern, according to a WazirX analyst.

Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 5.1 percent up at $1,565.7 with market capitalisation of $190.8 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $25.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

The weekly chart for ETH-BTC continues to traverse within a descending triangle pattern and is on the verge of a breakout. The next key resistance for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.076.

"Ethereum continued its winning streak ahead of the Merge. If this gains consistency is maintained, ETH may likely regain the $2,000 level in the coming days. Overall, the bullish sentiment in the market continues," Patel said.

Meme crypto Dogecoin was almost four percent up with a trade volume of $0.6 billion in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 4.7 percent higher at $0.000012 while Solana was 6.8 percent up at $42.8 billion.

Indian headline indices made a flat start on Thursday tracing mixed trends across other global equities before rising later in the trade.