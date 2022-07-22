Homecryptocurrency news

Cryptocurrencies rise amid gains in global equities; Bitcoin up 1%, Ether gains 5%

By Asmita Pant  |  IST (Published)
Bitcoin was trading 1.3 percent higher at $23,018.7 at 8:35 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $440.1 billion, while the trade volume was at $32.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Cryptocurrencies gained on Friday after volatile trend in the previous session amid positive trends in global markets.
World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 1.3 percent higher at $23,018.7 at 8:35 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $440.1 billion, while the trade volume was at $32.8 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has seen a 12.55 percent change in the past seven days.
Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, "If bulls can make a move, one can expect BTC to trade at the $24,000 mark soon."
On the 4-hourly time-frame, the BTC trend has broken out of the ascending channel pattern and is now retesting the resistance levels of the pattern, according to a WazirX analyst.
Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 5.1 percent up at $1,565.7 with market capitalisation of $190.8 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $25.7 billion in the last 24 hours.
The weekly chart for ETH-BTC continues to traverse within a descending triangle pattern and is on the verge of a breakout. The next key resistance for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.076.
"Ethereum continued its winning streak ahead of the Merge. If this gains consistency is maintained, ETH may likely regain the $2,000 level in the coming days. Overall, the bullish sentiment in the market continues," Patel said.
Meme crypto Dogecoin was almost four percent up with a trade volume of $0.6 billion in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 4.7 percent higher at $0.000012 while Solana was 6.8 percent up at $42.8 billion.
Indian headline indices made a flat start on Thursday tracing mixed trends across other global equities before rising later in the trade.
