    By Asmita Pant
    Bitcoin was trading 5.5 percent higher at $23,290.2 at 8:42 am, above the one month high mark. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $445.6 billion, while the trade volume was at $46.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

    Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday amid positive trends across major global markets.
    World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 5.5 percent higher at $23,290.2 at 8:42 am, above the one month high mark. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $445.6 billion, while the trade volume was at $46.4 billion in the past 24 hours.
    A WazirX analyst said, "On the daily time-frame, the BTC trend has broken out of the descending triangle pattern. The next key resistance level for BTC is expected at $32,300."
    Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 1.5 percent up at $1,545.3 with market capitalisation of $188 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $24 billion in the last 24 hours.
    Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, "There might be many reasons for the surge , but one of the prominent reasons could be the Merge. The market's overall momentum appears bullish as investors' sentiment continues to rise."
    Meme crypto Dogecoin was 3.9 percent up with a trade volume of $505.61 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 4.9 percent higher at $0.000012 while Solana was almost 4.1 percent up at $45.1 billion.
    Indian headline indices made a gap-up start on Wednesday tracing gains across other major Asian equities.
