English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homecryptocurrency NewsCryptocurrency, AI, Metaverse, and Web3; How are they interrelated?

    Cryptocurrency, AI, Metaverse, and Web3; How are they interrelated?

    Cryptocurrency, AI, Metaverse, and Web3; How are they interrelated?
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 9:51:02 PM IST (Published)

    The convergence of four growing industries—cryptocurrency, AI, metaverse, and Web3—is expected to dominate the digital economy in the coming years. In fact, developments in the said fields have already started to shape the cryptocurrency market. But how are these concepts related to each other and what are their potential applications? Let’s find out.

    How the combination of these technologies be a game-changer for the industry

    Around 420 million people worldwide are engaging with cryptocurrencies in 2023. Since the introduction of ChatGPT last year, fresh ideas have emerged regarding how emerging technologies can complement each other. The comparison between blockchain and AI has been a topic of discussion among tech experts, and the results are pretty evident.
    In recent times, the market has witnessed a rise in crypto trading bots and AI-powered crypto coins. While the concept of artificial intelligence is not new, its integration into various fields is what captivates people the most.
    For instance, integrating AI into cryptocurrencies can unlock new business models.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X