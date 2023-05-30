Cryptocurrency, AI, Metaverse, and Web3; How are they interrelated?

The convergence of four growing industries—cryptocurrency, AI, metaverse, and Web3—is expected to dominate the digital economy in the coming years. In fact, developments in the said fields have already started to shape the cryptocurrency market. But how are these concepts related to each other and what are their potential applications? Let’s find out.

How the combination of these technologies be a game-changer for the industry

Around 420 million people worldwide are engaging with cryptocurrencies in 2023. Since the introduction of ChatGPT last year, fresh ideas have emerged regarding how emerging technologies can complement each other. The comparison between blockchain and AI has been a topic of discussion among tech experts, and the results are pretty evident.

In recent times, the market has witnessed a rise in crypto trading bots and AI-powered crypto coins. While the concept of artificial intelligence is not new, its integration into various fields is what captivates people the most.

For instance, integrating AI into cryptocurrencies can unlock new business models.