    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall while Dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain

    Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall while Dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain

    Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall while Dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell seven percent to $21,212.7. Its market value stood at $405.4 billion. The trade volume was at $40.3 billion. The crypto token has fallen 14.5 percent in the last seven days. 

    Major cryptocurrencies fell on Saturday for the fourth straight session. Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell seven percent to $21,212. Its market value stood at $405 billion and the trade volume was at $40.3 billion. The crypto token has fallen 14.5 percent in the last seven days and is down over 40 percent in the past six months
    Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was six percent down at $1,642 with a market capitalisation of $200 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $26 in the last 24 hours.
    Also Read | The tools you can use to follow crypto whales and their holdings
    Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 0.2 percent up with a trading volume of $869.5 million. Shiba Inu was trading 6.2 percent higher at $0.000014 while Solana was 4.4 percent down at $12.8 billion.
    Also Read: Crypto firm Hodlnaut reveals police proceedings and slashes jobs
    The crypto world has been under pressure because of two major reasons. One, the overall global economic uncertainty and market caution and two, because central banks across the world cracking down.
    Recently, cryptocurrency lending exchange Crypto.com has laid off more employees in the second round and this time.
    For our in-depth coverage of the crypto sphere, please click here

    Tags

    bitcoincryptoCryptocurrenciesDogecoinEthereumShiba InuSolana

    Next Article

    The tools you can use to follow crypto whales and their holdings

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng