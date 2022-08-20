Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall while Dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain

By Asmita Pant

Major cryptocurrencies fell on Saturday for the fourth straight session. Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell seven percent to $21,212. Its market value stood at $405 billion and the trade volume was at $40.3 billion. The crypto token has fallen 14.5 percent in the last seven days and is down over 40 percent in the past six months

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was six percent down at $1,642 with a market capitalisation of $200 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $26 in the last 24 hours.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 0.2 percent up with a trading volume of $869.5 million. Shiba Inu was trading 6.2 percent higher at $0.000014 while Solana was 4.4 percent down at $12.8 billion.

The crypto world has been under pressure because of two major reasons. One, the overall global economic uncertainty and market caution and two, because central banks across the world cracking down.

