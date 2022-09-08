    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Cryptocurrencies extend gain amid positive trend in global markets; Bitcoin rise 3%, Ether jumps 9%

    By Asmita Pant

    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — rose 3.3 percent to $19,242.3. Its market value stood at $368.1 billion. The trade volume was at $47.1 billion.

    Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Thursday mirroring largely positive trends in global equities. The global crypto market cap stood at $974 billion with a volume of $72.4 billion in the past 24 hours.
    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — rebounded from low levels and climbed above $19,000. Bitcoin rose 3.3 percent to $19,242.3. Its market value stood at $368.1 billion. The trade volume was at $47.1 billion.
    Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — jumped 8.9 percent to $1,631.9 with a market capitalisation of $198.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $18.7 billion in the last 24 hours.
    Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 5.4 percent up with a trading volume of $302.8 million. Shiba Inu was trading 3.5 percent higher while Solana was trading 6.7 percent higher at $32.6 billion.
