Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Solana, and Shiba Inu gain

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the positive teritorry on Thursday even as Russia-Ukraine talks likely to be held on April 1.

Bitcoin, world's most valuable cryptocurrency, rose more than 0.5 percent to $47,376 at 7:47 am, according to CoinDesk data. Bitcoin market capitalisation was at $899.4 billion, while the trade volume was at $848.6 million in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has witnessed volatile trades in the past one year. The cryptocurrency has hit a high of $69,000 and a low of near $28,000 in this period.

Second-largest virtual currency Ether rose more than 1 percent to $3,416. Meme crypto Dogecoin gained nearly 3 percent to $0.145, while Shiba Inu was up nearly 3 percent to $0.000028. Solana, which witnessed substantial interest from the crypto traders last year, jumped nearly 12 percent to trade at $122.

Meanwhile, it was announced in the Union Budget that crypto tax will be applicable from April 1. All forms of virtual digital assets (VDA) or crypto assets that are sold at a profit will attract a tax of 30 percent.

US stocks ended lower on Wednesday, breaking a four-day winning streak but keeping major indices in the green so far for the week. Oil prices fell more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the Biden administration is weighing releasing some 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices.