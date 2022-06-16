Bitcoin and other major crypto tokens rebounded sharply on Thursday, in line with the equity markets following a 75 bps interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was trading 4.4 percent up at $22,066 at 10:26 am. Bitcoin market capitalisation was at $422.6 billion, while the trade volume was around $53 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin has witnessed volatile trades in the past week, dropping to 18-months low on Wednesday.

According to analysts at WazirX, a revival is imminent for Bitcoin as the crypto market has dropped to nearly 70 percent since it's all time high, hit in the month of November, 2021.

Second-largest virtual currency Ether also traded 6.4 percent up at $1,193.5 with a market capitalisation at $144.9 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was around $36 billion in the last 24 hours.

Meme crypto Dogecoin gained 13.6 percent and was up at $0.059 with a trade volume of over $1 billion in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 8.8 percent high at $0.0000085. Solana jumped more than 20 percent to trade at $33.8.

WazirX analysts said, "Bitcoin’s Dominance index continued to remain just above 45 percent after dropping down from 48 percent in just 2 days. The weekly chart for Ethereum/Bitcoin (ETH-BTC) has formed an ascending channel pattern."

"The next key support for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.038 level and next resistance is expected at 0.076," they added.

US stock markets showed positive trends on Thursday after Fed announced the highest interest rate hike since 1994. Global oil benchmarks rose from low amid tight supply and high demand.