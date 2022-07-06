Homecryptocurrency news

Cryptocurrencies slip amid mixed trends in global markets; Bitcoin down 2%, Ethereum declines 3%

By Asmita Pant  |  IST (Published)
Most cryptocurrencies extended losses on Wednesday tracking mixed clues across global markets.
World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 2.1 percent down at $19,872.1 at 7:46 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $379.3 billion, while the trade volume was at $26.8 billion in the past 24 hours.
A WazirX analyst said, "On the weekly timeframe, the BTC chart has formed a descending triangle pattern. The weekly RSI has been at its lowest phase hovering around the 25 level. The next resistance is expected at $32,300 and the next key support is expected at $14,000."
Second-largest virtual currency Ether was almost 3 percent down at $1,117.5 with market capitalisation of $135.6 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $16.4 billion in the last 24 hours.
Edul Patel Co-Founder CEO of Mudrex, said that the volatility in the crypto market continues "as it is still in control of the bears".
Meme crypto Dogecoin was 4.5 percent down with a trade volume of $397.3 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 5.4 percent lower at $0.000010 while Solana was 3.2 percent down at $35.2 billion.
Indian headline indices made a opened higher amid weakness across other Asian markets following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog 
