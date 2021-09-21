Cryptocurrencies recover from lows, Bitcoin trades around $43,000

Cryptocurrency prices recovered from one-and-half-month lows on Tuesday, as sell-off triggered due to a possible loan default by property developer China Evergrande eased slightly.

Bitcoin traded around $43,000, recovering from a fall to $40,192 earlier in the session. It hit a four-month high of $52,000 on September 6.

Ethereum, another popular virtual currency, rose 1 percent to $3,012 after falling below $3,000 for the first time since early August. Global markets started the week on a turbulent note after fears that Evergrande's troubles could lead to a fallout for the Chinese and global economies prompted a selloff in riskier assets.

"We can't take a very positive view just as yet until we get through the next few days," Reuters quoted as saying Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at crypto index fund provider Singapore-based Stack Funds.

"This is purely sentiment driven right now, and it's actually been off very low liquidity," he said.

Dibb, according to the Reuters report, said that it would be better to wait on the sidelines as crypto markets will continue to be affected by the contagion.

The prices of cryptocurrencies go down at a time when institutional interest in the space has risen and made it more mainstream, with many investment banks taking a more bullish stance.

-With agency inputs