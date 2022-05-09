Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council is likely to consider levying 28 percent GST on cryptocurrencies. The government's view is to keep cryptocurrencies at par with lottery, casinos, race course, betting, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The GST Council has nominated a law committee to take up the proposal to levy 28 percent GST on services and all activities related to cryptocurrencies soon. The law committee's view will then be tabled before the GST Council for a formal nod.

The proposal is likely to be tabled in the next GST Council meet but no decision has been taken on the date yet.

Currently, 18 percent GST is levied only on services provided by crypto exchanges and is categorised as financial services.

The 2022-23 Budget has brought in clarity with regard to levy of income tax on crypto assets. From April 1, a 30 percent I-T plus cess and surcharges, is being levied on such transactions.

The Budget also proposed a 1 percent TDS on payments towards virtual currencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of the recipient. The threshold limit for TDS would be Rs 50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

Earlier this month, the panel of state finance ministers was unanimous on hiking the GST rate on casino, race course and online gaming services to 28 percent, West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had said. However, a call on whether the tax should be levied on gross or net valuation would be taken after further deliberations at the officer level.

At present, services of casino, horse racing and online gaming attract 18 percent GST.

With inputs from PTI