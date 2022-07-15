Homecryptocurrency news

Cryptocurrencies gain for second day: Bitcoin climbs 2.4% and Ethereum 8.6%

By Asmita Pant  |  IST (Published)
Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $394.3 billion, while the trade volume was at $35.2 billion in the past 24 hours. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrencies gained on Friday for the second straight session amid mixed trends across global markets.
The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 2.4 percent higher at $20,565.5 at 10:04 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $394.3 billion, while the trade volume was at $35.2 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has moved down 6.7 percent in the last seven days.
A WazirX analyst said: "The daily chart for BTC continues to traverse within a descending channel pattern."
Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 8.6 percent up at $1,200.95 with a market capitalisation of $146.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.4 billion in the last 24 hours.
Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said: "If buyers can hold BTC above the current level, we might see it test the $21,000 level very soon. While on the other side, Ethereum has outperformed BTC by witnessing nearly 10 percent rise over the past day following its Shadow Fork 9 going live ahead of the merge."
Meme crypto Dogecoin was 1.3 percent up with a trading volume of $360.3 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 2.6 percent higher at $0.000011 while Solana was 8.4 percent up at $37.3 billion.
Indian headline indices made a gap-up start on Friday amid mixed trends in other global equities.
