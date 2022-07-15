    Home

    Cryptocurrencies gain for second day: Bitcoin climbs 2.4% and Ethereum 8.6%

    Cryptocurrencies gain for second day: Bitcoin climbs 2.4% and Ethereum 8.6%

    By Asmita Pant
    Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $394.3 billion, while the trade volume was at $35.2 billion in the past 24 hours. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

    Cryptocurrencies gain for second day: Bitcoin climbs 2.4% and Ethereum 8.6%
    Cryptocurrencies gained on Friday for the second straight session amid mixed trends across global markets.
    The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 2.4 percent higher at $20,565.5 at 10:04 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $394.3 billion, while the trade volume was at $35.2 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has moved down 6.7 percent in the last seven days.
    A WazirX analyst said: "The daily chart for BTC continues to traverse within a descending channel pattern."
    Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 8.6 percent up at $1,200.95 with a market capitalisation of $146.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.4 billion in the last 24 hours.
    Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said: "If buyers can hold BTC above the current level, we might see it test the $21,000 level very soon. While on the other side, Ethereum has outperformed BTC by witnessing nearly 10 percent rise over the past day following its Shadow Fork 9 going live ahead of the merge."
    Meme crypto Dogecoin was 1.3 percent up with a trading volume of $360.3 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 2.6 percent higher at $0.000011 while Solana was 8.4 percent up at $37.3 billion.
    Indian headline indices made a gap-up start on Friday amid mixed trends in other global equities.
