Cryptocurrencies fall for second day straight as global markets tumble

Cryptocurrencies extended losses for the second straight day on Tuesday amid negative trends in global markets.

The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was trading 1.49 percent lower at $22,878.5. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $438.13 billion, while the trade volume was at $27.38 billion in the past 24 hours.

A WazirX analyst said, "The four-hourly trend for BTC continues to traverse within an ascending channel pattern. The next key resistance level for BTC is expected at $32,300. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has maintained a strong position above the level of 50."

Second-largest virtual currency, Ether, was 5.82 percent down at $1,587.73 with a market capitalisation of $193.61 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $18.19 billion in the last 24 hours.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, "The bearish sentiment appears to have started after bulls were unsuccessful in holding BTC above the $23,000 level. However, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, managed to break its resistance at $1,700 but could not sustain it for long. It might suggest that ETH retest its previous support levels before reclaiming the $1,700 level."

Meme crypto Dogecoin was 4.33 percent down with a trading volume of $411.05 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 5.19 percent lower at $0.000012 while Solana was 4.97 percent down at $40.5 billion.

Indian headline indices opened in red on Tuesday.