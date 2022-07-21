Most cryptocurrencies extended losses on Thursday amid mixed trends across major global markets.

World's most popular and largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading 2.5 percent lower at $22,849.1 at 9:09 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $435.4 billion, while the trade volume was at $44.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, “If bulls can hold above the current level, we might see BTC rise from $27,000 to $32,000 in the coming days. If not, we might see BTC fall back to $ 21,000.”

A WazirX analyst said, “On the daily time-frame, the BTC trend had earlier broken out of the descending triangle pattern and continues to remain above the pattern, even after a minor dip in prices.”

Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 4.4 percent down at $1,493.4 with market capitalisation of $181.7 billion. Trade volume of Ethereum was $23.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum the WazirX analyst said, “The daily trend for Ethereum had broken out of the descending triangle pattern and is now retesting the breakout levels of the pattern.”

Meme crypto Dogecoin was 1.5 percent down with a trade volume of $1.1 billion in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 6.1 percent lower at $0.000012 while Solana was 11 percent down at $40.5 billion.

Indian headline indices made a flat start on Thursday tracing mixed trends across other global equities before rising later in the trade.