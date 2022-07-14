Cryptocurrencies fall amid mixed trends across global markets and interest rate hike fears

Cryptocurrencies gained on Thursday after three consecutive volatile sessions amid mixed cues across major global markets and news that crypto firm Celcius had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US

Bitcoin, the world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency, was trading almost 4 percent higher at $20,276.1 at 8:14 am. Bitcoin's market capitalisation was at $386.9 billion, while the trade volume was at $34 billion in the past 24 hours.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, highlighted that BTC might take some time to make sharp moves since it had not yet accumulated enough strength.

A WazirX analyst said: "The weekly chart for BTC is on a downward trend, traversing within a descending triangle pattern."

Second-largest virtual currency Ether was 5.5 percent up at $1,115.3 with a market capitalisation of $135.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $18.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Meme crypto Dogecoin was 2.2 percent up with a trade volume of $442.8 million in 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading 4.2 percent higher at $0.000011 while Solana was five percent up at $34.8 billion.

