Cryptocurrencies can wreck banking system, undermine monetary policy: RBI Deputy Guv

Increased acceptance of cryptocurrencies would result in "dollarisation" of India's economy, which would undermine the ability of authorities to control money supply or interest rates, hit forex reserves, and destroy the banking system, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar warned during his keynote address at Indian Banks' Association (IBA's) Annual Banking Technology Conference & Awards on February 14.

Sankar called for an outright ban on cryptocurrencies by listing the problems it could create for the economy. The government's proposal in the recent Budget to tax virtual digital assets was seen by markets as an indirect recognition of cryptocurrency as an asset class.

But Sankar's comments could perhaps reflect the wider thinking within the RBI that cryptocurrencies need to be clamped down on.

'Ability to control inflation could weaken'

"Every private currency will eventually replace the rupee to some extent," Sankar said, adding that consequently, the role of the rupee as a currency will be undermined because of parallel currency system(s) in the country.

"Dollarisation, it is well understood, would undermine the ability of authorities to control money supply or interest rates, as monetary policy would not have any impact on the non-rupee currencies or payment instruments," he said.

Once monetary policy becomes ineffective, the ability to control inflation would be materially weakened, Sankar said.

'Cryptos could hit forex reserves'

Another area of concern was the effect it could have on India's forex reserves.

"There are already indications that private cross-border flows are taking place in cryptocurrencies. If this trend is legitimised, a part of the flows related to trade payments, personal remittances or cross border investments would be made in these cryptocurrencies," Sankar said, adding that this would have implications for India's foreign exchange reserves.

'Likely hit on capital controls'

The third issue was the impact cryptocurrencies would have on capital controls.

"Given a choice, people may like to hold at least a part of their deposits in convertible currencies like the US dollar or euro. Cryptocurrencies priced in these convertible currencies would provide such an opportunity," Sankar said.

If private currencies are permitted, the banking system's ability to mobilise deposits in rupees, and consequently, the ability to create credit, would be diminished. In the extreme case where a major part of deposits and credit shift to cryptocurrencies, the result would be a weakened, even crumbling, banking system, impairing financial stability, Sankar said.