Cryptocurrencies a 'very serious' concern, says RBI Governor Das

As the government gets ready to move the cryptocurrency bill in parliament, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has reiterated his concerns even as he maintained that the final call lies with the government. Governor Das was speaking to journalist Tamal Bandyopadhay at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit. He said that number of participants in crypto market is exaggerated and added that more than 70 percent have invested not more than Rs 3000.

"Cryptocurrencies are a very serious concern and we have concerns from macroeconomic and financial stability point of view. RBI has given detailed suggestions to the government and the matter is under active consideration of the government", he said.

A report by Broker Chooser as of October had pegged the number of crypto users in India at over 10 crore. This is almost 5 times higher than the 2 crore investors in United States.

