Despite crypto winter, VC funding pouring in for project expansions in second quarter of 2022

The crypto market may be facing its coldest winter yet, with several firms in contraction and some even declaring bankruptcy . However, despite these severe headwinds, venture capital for project expansions has seen a steady inflow in the second quarter of 2022, as per CoinTelegraph’s Venture Capital Report.

The sector saw 53 expansion rounds, adding up to a total of $2.63 billion. “Part of this may be due to the macroeconomic conditions requiring projects to take on strategic partners,” the report stated, most likely referring to the spatter of buyouts and bailouts in the decentralised finance (DeFi) and centralised finance (CeFi) space over the last month. Both these sectors saw 12 rounds of funding each, which is surprising given that CeFi has lagged behind its decentralised counterpart in the previous five quarters.

However, the real winner in this space was Web3, with metaverse projects seeing a total of 14 expansion rounds during this period. This is in alignment with the overall trend for VC funding in the quarter, with Web3 accounting for 43 percent of the individual deals and dominating almost every sector. This is another surprising development, given that DeFi usually leads the pack in terms of VC funding but was a far second this time around, with just 16 percent of the individual deals.

The interest in Web3 was evident from the fact that 70 percent of the most active VC firms chose Web3 as the sector of choice in the second quarter of 2022. Animoca Brands was the leading VC firm this month, with 42 individual deals in the second quarter, which is six more than the first quarter. Out of all these deals, around 70 percent of them were focused on Web3.

The overall picture also points to a good quarter, with around $14.67 billion in VC funding flowing in through the period. This is at par with the previous quarter, which stood at $14.66 billion. These numbers are quite surprising given the current state of the crypto market.

However, a deep dive into the report indicates that the big picture does not accurately represent the actual situation. A closer look reveals that a large portion of the total funding came in April, before the market began its downward spiral. Over the next two months, funding slumped, more accurately reflecting the bullish sentiment of the overall market.

Another factor that reflects this slowdown is that, while the total number of deals increased in the second quarter of 2022, the average deal size is down 16 percent. The total number of deals recorded in the quarter was 620, which is 100 more than the first quarter, while the average deal size stood at $26.8 million.

All-in-all, it is clear that Web3 and metaverse projects have taken the lion’s share of VC funding this quarter. However, the increased number of individual deals for the second quarter indicates that interest in the next gen of blockchain and crypto projects is also strong.