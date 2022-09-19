Seed phrase, private key, public address: Decoding the elements of a crypto wallet

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The long and complex login credentials — namely the seed phrase, the private key and the public address — can be tedious to handle. Each of these elements is a randomly generated string of words, letters or numbers, making them difficult to remember. To make matters worse, forgetting any of these login credentials could also lead to significant financial losses.

What are public & private keys?

Each crypto wallet has two sets of keys — one private key and one public key. The private key works as a password, and the public key works as a username. You use a private key when you want to log into your wallet, and you can give your public key to anyone who intends to send you crypto. It is important to note that you can extract a public key if you know a private key but not the other way around. So, it is always advisable to be very careful with your private key.

What is a seed phrase?

Some wallets can hold multiple private-public key pairings, one for each cryptocurrency you have. A seed phrase acts like a master code to these holdings. It is a combination of 12 to 24 simple words such as bottle, across, army, energy, opera, trash, etc. These words are taken from a standard list of 2,048 common English words. The seed phrase is generated when you create a wallet, and it is imperative to store this string of words in the exact order provided to you in a safe and secure manner.

Seed phrases use common English words because they are easier to remember, at least in comparison to a string of alphanumeric characters. The main aim of a seed phrase is to enable the recovery of any private-public key pairs stored within a wallet. Therefore, if your mobile wallet is lost or your hardware wallet is broken, you can use your seed phrase to set up a new wallet and regain complete access to your crypto holdings.

The seed phrase also allows for the inter-compatibility of crypto wallets. If you wish to switch wallet providers, simply enter the seed phrase in the new wallet, and your private-public key pairs will be instantly transferred over. However, this feature can also be used by scammers. If such bad actors uncover your seed phrase, they can transfer all your holdings to a wallet they own and control.

Seed phrases are known by different names, such as password, recovery or mnemonic phrases. But no matter the term used by the wallet provider, this string of words plays the same role — to provide a master key to your wallet.

Seed phrases cannot be changed or altered, nor can you reach out to a wallet holder to regenerate this string of words if you lose/forget it. Therefore, it is essential to keep this phrase stored safely. As a safety protocol, always ensure that there is an air gap from the internet when saving your seed phrase. This ensures that, if your devices get hacked, you don’t lose your crypto holdings.

Keep it physically written or printed somewhere safe so that it is available only to you. Some individuals are even known to inscribe the string of words on a piece of metal and store it in a vault or bank locker.

Conclusion

Every element of a crypto wallet plays a part in keeping your digital assets safe and under control. Knowing their roles and the importance of each one allows you to use and store them efficiently and safely.

