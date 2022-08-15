Understanding crypto vesting and how it works

By CNBCTV18.com

In venture capitalism and start up culture, vesting refers to the delayed transfer of company shares to employees and early investors. How does that help companies? It ensures that the team members are in for the long haul and initial supporters who believed in the project are fairly compensated.

Vesting in the cryptoverse also deals with rewarding early believers of a project. However, since the concept of centralised ownership is not grand in the world of blockchains, crypto vesting happens in the form of tokens instead of shares.

What is crypto vesting?

When a blockchain -based project takes off, there are risks associated in the form of time spent on development that could go to waste. Naturally, the ones taking this risk (founders, early investors, and employees) should be rewarded if all goes well. This is where vesting comes in.

Vesting refers to the locking up/allocation of a certain percentage of the max circulation of the token before the initial coin offering (ICO) or initial DEX offering (IDO) (typically about 20 to 25 percent) for the primary parties involved in the project. These tokens are then transferred over to them after a certain period of time known as the vesting period.

How does crypto vesting work?

Crypto vesting utilises smart contracts to transfer the ownership of the tokens when the external criteria are met, whether it is the duration of work on the project or the completion of certain stages within the project.

Crypto vesting can also be customised as per the liking of the founding team. For instance, there is no specific duration for the vested period. It can be 6 months or 60 months, depending on the thought process of the founders. Back when the concept began, it typically used to be around 2 years which now has popularly extended to 3 years and more.

Vesting schedules and cliffs

Additionally, there can be vesting slabs and a vesting cliff - which ensure that the transfer of tokens doesn’t happen all at once but through gradual vesting schedules. The period from the start of the vesting period to the transfer of the first set of tokens is known as the cliff. This helps keep the encouragement going through the development of the project.

For instance, Solana sold 15.9 percent of its initial supply to seed round investors at a rate of $0.04 per SOL. On the other hand, public sale participants were given 1.6 percent of the supply at $0.22 per SOL. Though seed participants got their SOL for cheaper, they were also subject to a 9-month cliff period.

The advantages of crypto vesting

Vesting is widely adopted in blockchain based projects for the following reasons:

1. Rewarding the believers

The first ones into the project, whether they are the founders, early employees, or investors, are the ones taking the most risk (considering the rate of success in the crypto space is miniscule) and should be compensated fairly for their belief in the project. This is the reason projects tend to set aside close to 20 percent of tokens for the team to get the benefit of their hard work when the project succeeds.

2. Employee retention

When employees know that they are rewarded in the form of tokens at the end of their vesting period, two things are guaranteed - one, they stay on the project until the vesting period is done, and two, they work harder to increase the value of the project (and thereby the token) so that their vested tokens amount to something big.

3. Ensuring no price fluctuations

When an ICO occurs, the first instinct of anyone holding a large number of tokens is to sell. This floods the market with tokens, bringing the price of the token down as well as the project itself. Vesting ensures that the opportunity to sell for these "whales" comes after a certain duration.

4. A way to stay away from rug pulls

In the present world of pump and dumps, we’ve seen too many founders mass sell their tokens and exit projects after ICOs, leaving investors high and dry. That is a blatant misuse of public trust. When the founder’s eventual rewards are vested and unavailable to sell, they have no option but to work hard and ensure that the project remains successful.

Conclusion

Vesting is one of the many helpful things that the cryptosphere has adopted from traditional finance. It brings trust to a project and ensures the loyalty of employees. It also rewards early believers of the project for the initial and important support they provide. Most importantly, it guarantees the longevity of the project, from vision to success.