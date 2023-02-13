Read on to know some of the most important highlights and updates around cryptocurrencies and Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you can almost feel the love in the air. This much-awaited event is celebrated the around the world and is an important calendar date for several businesses, including cryptocurrencies.

This year too, the digital asset industry is gearing up for Valentine's Day in full swing, and there’s plenty for investors and traders to look out for in the days leading up to this global phenomenon of love. Tag along as we run through some of the most important highlights and updates around cryptocurrencies and Valentine's Day.

Beware of crypto romance scams

One of the first things that investors and traders should beware of, especially as we approach Valentine’s Day, is the rising number of crypto romance scams.

This is because dating apps usually see an increase in user activity around this time of the year, presenting the perfect opportunity for crypto scammers.

These miscreants befriend unsuspecting users and chat with them for weeks or months to win their trust. Once they have the trust of the victim, they usually send some fraudulent link under the pretext of investment advice. This link is generally used to gain the victim’s credentials, such as their crypto wallet’s private key. Armed with these details, the scammers can syphon all the tokens from the victim’s wallet and then disappear into thin air.

Cardano gives the community a V-day gift

Cardano is gearing up for a major upgrade which is slated to go live on February 14. This upgrade, known as the SECP update, is expected to boost Cardano’s cross-chain DApp development. As such, developers will be able to create DApps that can securely interact with other blockchain networks. The Cardano team took to Twitter to announce the upgrade. “Another reason to fall in love with #Cardano. St. Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and so is the Valentine (aka SECP) upgrade,” read the tweet from February 8.

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency, ADA, has rallied more than 43 percent since the start of 2023. If the SECP upgrade is completed successfully, it could signal further gains for ADA. Therefore, this is another space to watch out for during and after Valentine’s Day.

Rumours of a similar gift from Shiba Inu developers

Some crypto enthusiasts also expect Shiba Inu to launch its Ethereum layer-2 solution, Shibarium, on Feb 14. This is after Shytoshi Nakamoto, Shiba Inu’s lead developer, changed his Twitter status to “Quickly learning to play the flute before putting Shibarium in a heart-shaped box with a bow.”

This caused plenty of speculation, especially since the team uploaded a piece of Shibarium’s code on GitHub just a few days earlier. Moreover, other developers on the Shibarium team had also hinted at a beta drop in the coming days. However, most of these rumours were quelled after Shytoshi issued a statement downplaying the chances of a V-Day release. “You want an exact date? No. I don’t have one because the release won’t be an on/off switch,” said Shytoshi in a February 12 tweet.

AI provides V-Day prediction for Bitcoin

Crypto monitoring platform, PricePredictions, uses AI to plot the future price action of the different cryptocurrencies. On February 10, the platform used its AI tool to predict the price of BTC on Valentine’s Day. According to the AI tool, BTC will drop to $21,630 on February 14.

The tool takes into consideration several of BTC’s technical indicators before providing its prediction. Some of these technical indicators include Bollinger Bands, the coin’s Relative Strength Index, the moving average, the moving average convergence divergence, etc.

At the time of writing, BTC was changing hands at $21,739 — that’s nearly 5 percent lower than the same time last week. This downward movement is in line with the AI prediction. However, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and can move against even the strongest indicators.

Expert predicts Valentine’s Day crypto massacre

Robert Kiyosaki is well-known in finance and crypto circles. For starters, he is the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, which is arguably the best personal finance book to date. He is also known for his market predictions. For instance, in May 2022, Kiyosaki predicted that BTC would fall below $20,000. Sure enough, BTC ended the year in the $16,600 range.

In his most recent prediction, Kiyosaki says that there will be a massive market crash on Valentine’s Day. “VALENTINES DAY MASSACRE predicted by Stansberry Research. Everything will crash including prices of gold, silver, BC. Do not panic. Good news. I will buy more G, S, BC, real money w/ fake $,” said Kiyosaki in his Feb 10 tweet. BC here stands for Bitcoin.