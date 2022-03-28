Crypto tax to kick in from April 1: Here's what experts suggest for investors

Cryptocurrency investors are going to feel the pinch of the higher taxes on the profits made from the sale of virtual digital assets (VDAs) with effect from April 1. Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2022 on March 25 approving the Union Budget 2022-23 and with this, the proposed tax on cryptocurrencies comes into effect from the beginning of the new financial year.

The 30 percent tax on profits from the sale of cryptocurrencies was proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s Union Budget speech. As the new rules kick in cryptocurrency investors are worried about whether to sell their digital assets before April 1.

The investors will also be levied with 1 percent TDS for every transaction related to the digital tokens and the TDS will be applicable on the transaction value even if one sells the cryptocurrencies at a loss.

Also Read:

The crypto experts believe that the higher tax rate will lead to a liquidity crunch in the market as the investors are expected to move to relatively safer options like stocks. The new tax rules have also led to mixed reactions among the crypto exchanges.

"The one percent TDS will kill liquidity, which means ultimately profitability goes down for everyone. It's a lose-lose," said Nischal Shetty, founder, and CEO of Wazirx, one of India’s biggest crypto exchanges, reported Coindesk.

New developments in the crypto space will likely push many millennials further into the stock market, and the volume of crypto investments would reduce in the coming years, according to Sumit Gwalani, co-founder of Fi.

Probir Roy Chowdhury, Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA) is of the view that the higher tax on crypto gains will affect smaller investors more. "This would more significantly affect smaller ‘retail investors' who may be in lower tax brackets or have been relying on lower capital gains tax rates," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Mint.

Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia, partner, and head-FinTech at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said the new rules will make investors rethink their decision to launch crypto platforms in India.

"The lack of clarity on what the crypto regulatory framework will look like is making investors rethink their decision to make India the base for launching crypto platforms and products," Ahluwalia told CNBC-TV18.

Aliasgar Merchant, developer relations engineer at blockchain firm Ignite, said investors are likely to move to decentralized exchanges, which will be difficult for the government to track or audit the transactions.