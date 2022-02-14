Crypto tax: Govt may explore set-off relief to digital currency traders: Report

Amid requests from the cryptocurrency industry to reconsider some aspects of the tax on virtual digital asset transactions, the government may explore allowing traders of digital currency a limited set-off of one year's losses from trade against profits made in the same financial year, according to The Economic Times.

At present, such provisions are permitted in listed and unlisted stock transactions. The current provisions allow the stock trader to carry forward the loss in one financial year by 4-8 years, depending on the nature of the trade. This helps in lowering the tax outgo if the gains are part of 'capital gain' or 'business income.'

In stock trade, losses made from 'speculative' trades such as those arising from intraday and high-frequency transactions are permitted to be set off from speculative profits over the next four years. However, the trader cannot set off long-term losses carried forward against short-term gains made during a year.

As per the recent discussions held between senior tax officials and tax practitioners, crypto traders may not get the same leverage as a stock market trader. However, tax authorities may explore introducing changes in the Finance Bill to provide some degree of relief for cryptocurrency losses.

The government has taken the provisions related to set-offs for crypto tax from Section 115 BBE of the Income Tax Act which deals with undisclosed income and taxability. The matter is expected to be reviewed by the officials, the business daily said.

"It is for discussion whether we would stay with this or allow a set-off within a year," ET quoted an IRS official as saying.

On February 11, crypto industry representatives met senior officials of the Finance Ministry at the North Block to urge them to reconsider some aspects of the new tax policy. This is the first interaction of the industry members with the policymakers since the announcement of the crypto tax on February 1.