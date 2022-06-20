Weathering the crypto storm: Should you buy the dip, short, or hold on for dear life?

Crypto investors have been reeling from losses over the last few months. While the market has been on a gradual decline ever since its boom in 2021, things have gone from bad to worse off late, particularly over the last couple of weeks.

Between June 8 and June 20, 2022, the global crypto market cap fell from $1.27 trillion to $878.18 billion, translating to a total value drop of 30 percent. Very few coins, if any, have escaped the meltdown, with most tokens seeing double-digit losses during this period.

As a crypto investor, the current situation might seem extremely bleak. However, there are several tried and tested, expert-suggested investment strategies that can help you weather the current crypto storm. Tag along as we round up some of these approaches:

Hodl on for dear life

Hold on for dear life, or HODL as it is more commonly known, is a belief that crypto markets constantly experience booms and crashes. Therefore, the hope is that, once the dust settles from the current crash, a boom will come round again. And when it does, those who don't panic sell will make a profit in the next phase of the cycle.

"Any asset has ups and downs — cryptocurrency has more ups and downs because of the amount of hype and FOMO involved," said Kiana Danial, author of 'Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies.' "If you are selecting your assets wisely and you have concrete reasons why you're investing in it, you shouldn't be swayed when the markets drop, and you will stay the course," she added.

Buy the dip

The crypto winter, intensified by the current market crash, has significantly reduced the price of most cryptocurrencies. And judging by the seasonality of cryptocurrencies, wherein booms have historically been preceded by crashes, buying the present dip could generate compelling returns in the future.

You can pick up your favourite tokens at throw-away prices or invest in projects you've always had your eyes on but couldn't purchase because of price constrains. Then simply wait for the markets to pick up and ride the profits when they do. However, it is important to note that this strategy requires patience. Expecting prices to shoot up in days or weeks is unrealistic.

In a recent interview, Richard Smith, CEO of investing tool RiskSmith, backed this notion saying, ″Buying the dip depends upon your timeframe. If you can keep your money in the markets for at least a couple of years, this is a good dip to buy. If you're banking on the market reversing

Shorting the market

Most people believe that you can only gain from cryptos when the market is going up. However, through a strategy called short selling, it is possible to profit from declining markets too. Therefore, if you feel that the current market crash is just the beginning and that prices could plummet even further, shorting certain cryptocurrencies might be a good option.

For this, one would have to explore crypto derivatives such as margin trading, future markets, crypto options, CFDs, ETFs, etc. These investment instruments allow you to earn a profit by betting against a particular cryptocurrency in advance. They also have fairly low entry costs and magnify your investments if your predictions come true. However, they will also magnify your losses should your bet go awry.

With the global crypto markets nosediving over the last two months, short sellers have been raking in massive profits. According to a report by financial and analytics firm S3 Partners, crypto short sellers were up about 126 percent this year.

"Short selling has been a profitable trade in 2022, with US equity short sellers up over 30 percent for the year," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, analyst at S3 Partners. "But none of these industries can hold a candle to short sellers in the Crypto sector who are up +126 percent on an average," he wrote. "Shorting Cryptos - Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner," he concluded.

However, short selling is a very risky strategy. You should only short sell cryptos if you have a keen understanding of the market and are confident that prices will dive further. Even Bill Gates recently joked that he would short cryptos “if there was an easy way to do it.”

Conclusion:

Every investor is different. We all have varying risk appetites and therefore adopt different investment strategies. And regardless of your investment strategy, every decision you make should be backed by thorough research.

Even if the approaches mentioned above seem viable, one should only adopt them after carefully evaluating their needs and back any decision with sufficient research and understanding.