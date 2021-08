The crypto world has been abuzz ever since the $1-trillion infrastructure Bill was introduced in the US Senate on August 1. However, crypto insiders fear that if the Bill is passed in its existing form, it could deter investors from doing crypto business in the US and force some companies to shut down or move out. Lobby groups in Washington are already pushing for revisions.

Their Concerns

According to the Bill, crypto brokers will be required to report customer information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The draft directs the brokers to report to the IRS about digital asset transactions of more than $10,000. Crypto sellers will have to report the purchase as well as sales prices to the IRS.

The Bill has provisions for strict crackdown on the "crypto tax evasions." Apart from the stringent clauses, the language has posed another problem by broadening the definition of ‘broker.’

According to the infrastructure Bill, "any business that effectuates or fosters the expedition of transfer of digital assets" is considered a broker. This means that any individual, including software developers, miners, investors, etc. can be regarded as a broker.

The Bill is an effort to regulate uncollected taxes generated by crypto, which according to Charles P. Rettig, the IRS Commissioner, could be anywhere between $28 billion and $30 billion. However, the draft does not affect IRS-regulated platforms such as Coinbase, or places where people can buy cryptocurrency like Square, PayPal, and Robinhood. Such platforms will not be affected as they adhere to reporting guidelines.

The Blockchain Association said the draft’s language poses an “imminent threat” to the embryonic crypto industry. According to the association, tax evasion from crypto could be much less than what is projected by the IRS.