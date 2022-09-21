CoinDCX Twitter locked: Hacking verified accounts a new exploit for crypto scammers

By CNBCTV18.com

The Twitter account of the Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX was hacked on September 20. The intruders posted fake Ripple (XRP) promotions embedded with phishing links in an attempt to scam users.

“Today, we are pumping XRP. To support our community, we are announcing a 100,000,000 XRP GIVEAWAY. Please note you can receive a bonus once. Please hurry!” read the ill-intentioned tweet, followed by a phishing link.

CoinDCX has over 2,30,000 followers on its Twitter page, and users who clicked on the link could risk losing their assets.

The scammers also re-tweeted posts from several influential figures in the crypto industry, such as Vitalik Buterin and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. The ploy was to make the hacked account and fake posts seem legit. Fortunately, the intrusion was quickly spotted by the CoinDCX team, who used the company’s customer service Twitter account to inform users of the hack.

“Dear users, we have noticed that our Twitter Handle @CoinDCX was compromised a few hours back. We are working on recovering the account, but in the meanwhile, do not click on any link or message that you may receive from our @CoinDCX Twitter handle today. We will be sharing more updates soon here. Thank you for your patience,” the company said in a post.

A few hours later, CoinDCX was able to regain access to its Twitter account. “We have secured access to our Twitter handle. We can assure you that there has been no impact on organisation and customer data. Thank you for your patience. #WAGMI,” the exchange explained in its post.

This is not the first time a verified crypto account has been hacked and used to promote fake projects and giveaways. A similar scheme was orchestrated earlier this month when the Twitter account for PwC Venezuela was hacked and used to shill fake XRP giveaways and phishing links.

In July, the British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts were hacked to promote cryptocurrency scams. The miscreants changed the name of the account and its bio several times in a bid to imitate existing NFT projects and peddle phishing schemes to the account’s 2,50,000+ followers.

A couple of months prior, the Twitter account of Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, was hacked and used to promote a phishing scam that drained more than $72,000 from victims’ wallets. Users never stopped to question the tweet, considering that Beeple is a respected name in the NFT industry, being the artist behind the most expensive NFT sold to date.

Shortly before that, the Twitter account of India’s Ministry of Education was hacked and used to promote fake Azuki non-fungible token (NFT) airdrops. The scammer posted a link to a supposed airdrop of Beanz, an NFT that was distributed to holders of Azuki NFTs in the previous week. However, account holders who accepted the invitation risk losing the NFTs held in their wallets. A scary proposition, given that the Twitter account had more than 2,95,000 followers at the time.

Back in 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was hacked and used to post a fake Bitcoin giveaway. “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all the residents of the country,” the scammers posted, along with a phishing link. The PM’s account was hacked in 2020 as well, with scammers asking for crypto donations.

Over the last few months, there have been plenty of other instances of hacked Twitter accounts. Scammers are targeting verified businesses and well-known personalities in the crypto industry as their followers are quick to respond and carry out instructions, especially if free crypto is involved. Therefore, if you see such tweets, remember to verify the claims before clicking on any links and providing any of your details. You can connect with the customer service team to confirm the authenticity of such posts before taking any action.