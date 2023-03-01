Crypto rip deals: The new scam targeting builders and developers from Amsterdam to Rome

Known as “crypto rip deals,” these scams involve fraudsters posing as investment agents, courting blockchain-project executives for weeks or months with a fanciful investment narrative, before ultimately disappearing with the victim's cryptocurrency. Read on to know more about these scams, the difficulties in catching the perpetrators, and ways to protect oneself from falling prey to these schemes.

Known as “crypto rip deals,” these scams involve fraudsters posing as investment agents, courting blockchain-project executives for weeks or months with a fanciful investment narrative, before ultimately disappearing with the victim's cryptocurrency. This article will examine the details of these scams, the difficulties in catching the perpetrators, and ways to protect oneself from falling prey to these schemes.

An elaborate, long-haul scheme

There are plenty of up-and-coming web3 developers out there, working on several innovative projects. However, many of these endeavours never see the light of day, simply due to the lack of funding. Of course, scammers see this as an opportunity to prey on vulnerable developers who are desperate for funding.

The scammers usually portray themselves as seed investors or small-time venture capitalists. They find projects that are looking for funding and usually reach out to the founders over networking platforms. After conveying their interest, they set up a business meeting with their victims at a restaurant or hotel lobby. They ask the project developers for several details, such as proof-of-concept, roadmaps, etc. However, as a final step, they ask the developers to provide some kind of proof of funds before they provide the investment.

The scammers ask the victims to set up a new wallet and transfer funds over to provide this proof of funds. Since it is a fresh wallet that is set up and controlled by the developers/founders themselves, this request may seem strange but doesn’t raise any alarm bells. However, once the funds are transferred, the scammers somehow drain the wallet, leaving the victims puzzled.

There have already been plenty of rip deals in the crypto space. However, the most prominent instances are that of Ahad Shams, the co-founder of Webaverse and Jacob Riglin, the founder of Dream Lab. Recently, another victim, Chris Hunter, the CEO of Coin Publishers, shared his account of a similar scam he experienced in Barcelona. Incidentally, Riglin’s incident also occurred in the Spanish city.

Ahad Shams provided a detailed breakdown of events, along with a money trail and the wallets the scammers used to divert his funds. According to his update, the miscreants made away with $4 million worth of stablecoins from the wallet that he set up to provide proof of funds.

The strange part about Shams’ case is that he created a fresh Trust Wallet, which is a prominent crypto storage solution by Binance. Moreover, Shams created the wallet himself and was in complete control of its private keys. The only thing the scammer did was take a photo of the wallet balance. This did not raise any alarm bells as no sensitive information was displayed on the wallet’s dashboard. The scammer then excused himself, stepped outside and never returned. When Shams checked his wallet later on, the funds had disappeared.

Jacob Riglin also provided a detailed report of the incident that saw $90,000 worth of crypto drained from his wallet. According to him, the scammers seemed very legit. They had a company website with official email IDS. They provided a letter of intent with scanned copies of their passports. They even set up a meeting in a top-end restaurant in Barcelona and dressed the part in swank suits. However, after the meeting, Riglin got back to his hotel and found that the scammers had blocked him on WhatsApp. This sent alarm bells ringing and Riglin immediately logged into his wallet to find all his funds stolen. Like Shams, Riglin too had briefly shown his wallet interface to establish proof-of-funds.

What’s baffling is that the victims are not certain how the miscreants are able to access their wallets and steal their crypto holdings. The scammers never interacted with their devices, nor did they have access to the wallet’s private keys. This has led some victims to believe that hypnotism or hidden cameras were involved.

Investigations

Until now, instances of rip deals have been reported to authorities in several European countries, including Austria, Italy, Spain and Germany. Authorities believe that these miscreants operate across jurisdictions, and therefore require coordinated efforts to apprehend them. Of course, such inter-country operations take time to set up and usually involve plenty of formalities.

However, the good news is that there have been some arrests related to rip deals. For instance, in November 2022, authorities in Rome arrested an Austrian national for performing rip deals on four victims and stealing their cryptocurrency. The details of this case were very similar to those provided by other victims of the current scam.

Here are some ways users can save themselves from such scams:

Conduct thorough due diligence: Always conduct thorough due diligence on anyone who offers to invest in your project or who asks you to invest in theirs. Look up their credentials and past projects, read their reviews and verify their identities.

Use reputable wallets: Use reputable wallets that have strong security measures, such as multi-factor authentication, encryption, and cold storage. Avoid wallets that are new or unknown and be wary of any wallet that requires you to give them your private keys.

Keep your private keys safe: Always keep your private keys safe and never share them with anyone. Your private keys are the only way to access your crypto wallet, and if they fall into the wrong hands, you could lose all your funds.

Another way to protect yourself is to be wary of unsolicited investment opportunities. It is not uncommon for scammers to reach out to individuals with unsolicited investment opportunities through social media, email, or phone calls. If someone you don't know reaches out to you with a too-good-to-be-true investment opportunity, it is likely a scam.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency industry is still in its early stages, and as it continues to grow, it will inevitably attract fraudsters looking to exploit its vulnerabilities.

The emergence of these crypto-long cons highlights the need for increased regulation and oversight in the industry. Investors and companies must remain vigilant and take steps to protect themselves from these types of scams. One should be wary of unsolicited investment opportunities, do their own research before investing, and secure their cryptocurrency wallets properly. By taking these steps, one can reduce your risk of falling victim to these elaborate scams and keep their investments safe.

