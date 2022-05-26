Crypto price update: Bitcoin continues to be below $30,000, others too remain in the red

The global cryptocurrency market remained flat to low on early Thursday, May 26. Major cryptocurrencies witnessed slight drop into the red or remained flat while only a few gained. The market cap decreased by 1.68 percent over the last day dropping to $1.27 trillion. Bitcoin remained almost flat trading at $29,807.44 reflecting a 1.14 percent drop in 24 hours. Its dominance also remained flat at 44.86 percent.

Other major currencies such as Ethereum remained in the red reflecting a 3.23 percent drop in 24 hours, trading at $1,946.95. Solana and Avalanche further dropped by 4 percent and 6.22 percent respectively. Solana traded at $48.17 and Avalanche at $27.60. Polkadot continued to fall with a 3.43 drop in 24 hours, trading at $9.88. Cardano further dropped by 2.33 percent in the last 24h, trading at $0.5147. Tehther USDT remained flat trading at $0.999.

Both memecoins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu kept trading low. Dogecoin was down by 1.11 percent, trading at $0.08298 and Shiba Inu was down by 1.26 percent, trading at $0.00001166.