Crypto price update: Bitcoin continues to be below $30,000, others too remain in the red

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Avalance were down by up to 6%

The global cryptocurrency market remained flat to low on early Thursday, May 26. Major cryptocurrencies witnessed slight drop into the red or remained flat while only a few gained. The market cap decreased by 1.68 percent over the last day dropping to $1.27 trillion. Bitcoin remained almost flat trading at $29,807.44 reflecting a 1.14 percent drop in 24 hours. Its dominance also remained flat at 44.86 percent.
Other major currencies such as Ethereum remained in the red reflecting a 3.23 percent drop in 24 hours, trading at $1,946.95. Solana and Avalanche further dropped by 4 percent and 6.22 percent respectively. Solana traded at $48.17 and Avalanche at $27.60. Polkadot continued to fall with a 3.43 drop in 24 hours, trading at $9.88. Cardano further dropped by 2.33 percent in the last 24h, trading at $0.5147. Tehther USDT remained flat trading at $0.999.
Both memecoins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu kept trading low. Dogecoin was down by 1.11 percent, trading at $0.08298 and Shiba Inu was down by 1.26 percent, trading at $0.00001166.
The only major gainers were Binance USD (up by 0.05 percent) trading at $1.00, Tron (up by 3 percent) trading at $0.08478, Tezos (up by 6.36 percent) trading at $2.18, The Sandbox (up by 12.25 percent) trading at $1.47, Klaytn (up by 0.86 percent) trading at $0.4624 and Celo (up by 9 percent) trading at $1.51 at the time of reporting, as per data from coinmarketcap.com.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
