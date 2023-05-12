Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin falls below 27k, Ethereum falls over 2%, other tokens slide

1 Min(s) Read
Cryptocurrencies edged lower on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, with a volume of $38.35 billion in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 3.01 percent to $26,614.3. Its market value stood at $516.8 billion. The trade volume was at $17.01 billion.
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.51 percent to $1,763.5 with a market capitalisation of $212.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.51 billion in the last 24 hours.