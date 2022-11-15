Bitcoin above $16,000, Ethereum up 5.9% as cryptocurrencies rise

Most cryptocurrencies rose on Tuesday. "The strong comments by Elon Musk on the crypto market might have boosted prices in the past 24 hours," said Edul Patel, co-founder Mudrex. The global crypto market cap stood at $843.6 billion, with a volume of nearly $81 billion in the past 24 hours.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer
IST5 Min(s) Read
Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school
IST6 Min(s) Read
FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried
IST6 Min(s) Read
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 5.2 percent to $16,681.5. Its market value stood at $322 billion. The trade volume was at $47.5 billion.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!