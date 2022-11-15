    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Bitcoin above $16,000, Ethereum up 5.9% as cryptocurrencies rise

    Bitcoin above $16,000, Ethereum up 5.9% as cryptocurrencies rise

    Bitcoin above $16,000, Ethereum up 5.9% as cryptocurrencies rise
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Most cryptocurrencies rose on Tuesday. "The strong comments by Elon Musk on the crypto market might have boosted prices in the past 24 hours," said Edul Patel, co-founder Mudrex. The global crypto market cap stood at $843.6 billion, with a volume of nearly $81 billion in the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 5.2 percent to $16,681.5. Its market value stood at $322 billion. The trade volume was at $47.5 billion. 
    "Bitcoin started the week trading at the $16,700 level as volatility in the crypto market continued following the collapse of FTX. BTC’s support now lies at $15,500, while the resistance holds at $17,200," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.
    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 5.9 percent to $1,251.2 with a market capitalisation of $154.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $17.5 billion in the last 24 hours. 
    On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum has bounced off its support level at $1,180. It is likely that ETH might consolidate around the $1,220 area. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the correction may lead to the test of the $1,300 zone this week."
    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 6.1 percent to $0.9. Its market value stood at almost $8.1 billion. The trade volume was at $878.2 million. 
    solana, cryptocurrency Solana | Solana surged 11.6 percent to nearly $14 with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.3 billion in the last 24 hours.
    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 3.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5 billion. The trade volume was $241.3 million in the last 24 hours.
    Polygon | Polygon rose 5.6 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume was $875.1 million in the last 24 hours.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    bitcoincryptoCryptocurrenciesDogecoinEthereumPolygonShiba InuSolana

    Next Article

    FTX in talks with regulators, appoints directors as bankruptcy proceedings begin

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng