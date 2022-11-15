Bitcoin above $16,000, Ethereum up 5.9% as cryptocurrencies rise

By Asmita Pant

Most cryptocurrencies rose on Tuesday. "The strong comments by Elon Musk on the crypto market might have boosted prices in the past 24 hours," said Edul Patel, co-founder Mudrex. The global crypto market cap stood at $843.6 billion, with a volume of nearly $81 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin

| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 5.2 percent to $16,681.5. Its market value stood at $322 billion. The trade volume was at $47.5 billion.

"Bitcoin started the week trading at the $16,700 level as volatility in the crypto market continued following the collapse of FTX. BTC's support now lies at $15,500, while the resistance holds at $17,200," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 5.9 percent to $1,251.2 with a market capitalisation of $154.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $17.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum has bounced off its support level at $1,180. It is likely that ETH might consolidate around the $1,220 area. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the correction may lead to the test of the $1,300 zone this week."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 6.1 percent to $0.9. Its market value stood at almost $8.1 billion. The trade volume was at $878.2 million.

Solana | Solana surged 11.6 percent to nearly $14 with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 3.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5 billion. The trade volume was $241.3 million in the last 24 hours.