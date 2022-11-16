Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin below $17,000, Ethereum slip 2.7%

Most cryptocurrencies fell on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $838.9 billion, with a volume of nearly $62.3 billion in the past 24 hours.
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell nearly a percent to $16,730.5. Its market value stood at $322.1 billion. The trade volume was at $34.7 billion.
