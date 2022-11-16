Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin below $17,000, Ethereum slip 2.7%

Most cryptocurrencies fell on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $838.9 billion, with a volume of nearly $62.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin

| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell nearly a percent to $16,730.5. Its market value stood at $322.1 billion. The trade volume was at $34.7 billion.

"At the moment, market participants should pay attention to the $17,000 level. If BTC can move above it, the next resistance is at the $18,000 zone," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 2.9 percent to $1,229.6 with a market capitalisation of $150.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $11.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum, is still trading below the $1,300 level. It is neither bearish nor bullish. The volume has also decreased, indicating that few buyers are willing to buy around the current prices. If ETH can move above the $1,270 today, the next immediate resistance would be at the $1,300 level."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $11.6 billion. The trade volume was at $746.1 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu jumped 2.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $238.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana slipped 3.2 percent to $14.2 with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $662.8 million in the last 24 hours.