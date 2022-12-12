Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 1%, Dogecoin down 9%

Cryptocurrencies slipped on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $840.2 billion, with a volume of nearly $29.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin

| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.4 percent to $16,906.3. Its market value stood at $325.1 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $16.3 billion.

"Bitcoin is trading in a tight zone changing hands between $17,300 and $16,800 levels since the past two weeks indicating a range-bound rally. However, both the buyers and sellers are defending themselves on the higher levels. BTC’s immediate support now lies at $16,900 level, and resistance lies at $17,000," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.9 percent to $1,245.5 with a market capitalisation of $152.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel added, "Ethereum also traded in similar lines with BTC in a narrow range. ETH is trading sideways between $1,300 and $1,225 levels. Due to uncertainty in the market, the price is struggling to go beyond these levels."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped nearly 9.1 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $11.6 billion. The trade volume was at $413.4 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 4.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume was $115.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 4.7 percent to $13 with a market capitalisation of $4.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $149.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 3.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.7 billion. The trade volume was nearly $178.5 million in the last 24 hours.