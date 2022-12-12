Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 1%, Dogecoin down 9%

Cryptocurrencies slipped on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $840.2 billion, with a volume of nearly $29.3 billion in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada
IST4 Min(s) Read
Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'
IST3 Min(s) Read
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.4 percent to $16,906.3. Its market value stood at $325.1 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $16.3 billion.
"Bitcoin is trading in a tight zone changing hands between $17,300 and $16,800 levels since the past two weeks indicating a range-bound rally. However, both the buyers and sellers are defending themselves on the higher levels. BTC’s immediate support now lies at $16,900 level, and resistance lies at $17,000," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.9 percent to $1,245.5 with a market capitalisation of $152.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.9 billion in the last 24 hours.
On Ethereum, Patel added, "Ethereum also traded in similar lines with BTC in a narrow range. ETH is trading sideways between $1,300 and $1,225 levels. Due to uncertainty in the market, the price is struggling to go beyond these levels."
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped nearly 9.1 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $11.6 billion. The trade volume was at $413.4 million.
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 4.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume was $115.9 million in the last 24 hours.
Solana | Solana fell 4.7 percent to $13 with a market capitalisation of $4.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $149.6 million in the last 24 hours.
Polygon | Polygon fell 3.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.7 billion. The trade volume was nearly $178.5 million in the last 24 hours.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!