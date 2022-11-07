Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other fall, Polygon jumps

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other fall, Polygon jumps

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other fall, Polygon jumps
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $70.1 billion in the past 24 hours. "The memecoins, flying high over the news of Elon Musk’s Twitter throne, seemed to have died down. The rate hikes announced on Friday by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England did not seem to move the crypto market. With the market stabilising now, we can expect a lower correlation between the stock and cryptocurrency markets," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder Mudrex.

    Bitcoin

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.2 percent to $20,989.5. Its market value stood at $403.4 billion. The trade volume was at $53.6 billion.
    Bitcoin has risen 2.6 percent in the last seven days.
    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.5 percent to $1,592.7 with a market capitalisation of $194.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.5 billion in the last 24 hours.
    Ethereum has risen 1.4 percent in the last seven days.
    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped 5.2 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $15.6 billion. The trade volume was at $1.3 billion.
    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.6 billion. The trade volume was almost $418 million in the last 24 hours.
    Solana | Solana slipped 8.3 percent to $32.8 with a market capitalisation of nearly $11.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.7 million in the last 24 hours.
    Polygon | Polygon jumped 7.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.8 billion. The trade volume was $952.4 million in the last 24 hours.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    bitcoincryptoCryptocurrenciesDogecoinEthereumPolygonShiba InuSolana

    Next Article

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng