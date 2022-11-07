Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other fall, Polygon jumps

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $70.1 billion in the past 24 hours. "The memecoins, flying high over the news of Elon Musk’s Twitter throne, seemed to have died down. The rate hikes announced on Friday by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England did not seem to move the crypto market. With the market stabilising now, we can expect a lower correlation between the stock and cryptocurrency markets," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder Mudrex.
Bitcoin
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.2 percent to $20,989.5. Its market value stood at $403.4 billion. The trade volume was at $53.6 billion.
Bitcoin has risen 2.6 percent in the last seven days.
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.5 percent to $1,592.7 with a market capitalisation of $194.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.5 billion in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum has risen 1.4 percent in the last seven days.
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped 5.2 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $15.6 billion. The trade volume was at $1.3 billion.
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.6 billion. The trade volume was almost $418 million in the last 24 hours.
Solana | Solana slipped 8.3 percent to $32.8 with a market capitalisation of nearly $11.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.7 million in the last 24 hours.
Polygon | Polygon jumped 7.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.8 billion. The trade volume was $952.4 million in the last 24 hours.
