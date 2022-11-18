Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin below $17,000, Ethereum rises 1.1%

Most cryptocurrencies rose on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $836.8 billion, with a volume of nearly $51.7 billion in the past 24 hours.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Has Nykaa managed to avert or just delay a potential sell-off?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Punjab likely to issue notification on old pension scheme — What's going on in other states and why are people protesting NPS?
IST7 Min(s) Read
Mobile PLI Scheme — Wait for disbursement of incentives continues
IST3 Min(s) Read
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rises 1.2 percent to $16,779.1, holding ground below $17,000. Its market value stood at $322.9 billion. The trade volume was at $29.1 billion.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!