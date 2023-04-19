homecryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 30k, Ethereum, other tokens gain

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 30k, Ethereum, other tokens gain

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 30k, Ethereum, other tokens gain
1 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant  Apr 19, 2023 10:16:41 AM IST (Published)

Cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.27 trillion, with a volume of $46.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Recommended Articles

View All

Meta layoffs may begin today — employees' anxiety peaks in India

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required

Apr 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Bourvnita controversy over sugar content spark debate over benefits of health drinks

Apr 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.6 percent to $30,217. Its market value stood at $584.12 billion. The trade volume was at $19.15 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.4 percent to $2,088.9 with a market capitalisation of $249.05 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.9 billion in the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.3 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $12.9 billion. The trade volume was at $801.8 million.
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was $205.9 million in the last 24 hours.
Solana | Solana rose 0.7 percent to $24.6 with a market capitalisation of $9.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $452.2 million in the last 24 hours.
Polygon | Polygon increased 1.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.8 billion. The trade volume was $306 million in the last 24 hours.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cryptoCryptocurrencies

Previous Article

Upcoming global crypto events that you can visit

Next Article

Ethereum Development Conference 2023: Everything you need to know