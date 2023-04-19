Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 30k, Ethereum, other tokens gain

Cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.27 trillion, with a volume of $46.1 billion in the past 24 hours.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Meta layoffs may begin today — employees' anxiety peaks in India
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required
Apr 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Bourvnita controversy over sugar content spark debate over benefits of health drinks
Apr 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy
Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.6 percent to $30,217. Its market value stood at $584.12 billion. The trade volume was at $19.15 billion.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!