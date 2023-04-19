English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 30k, Ethereum, other tokens gain

Cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.27 trillion, with a volume of $46.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin

| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.6 percent to $30,217. Its market value stood at $584.12 billion. The trade volume was at $19.15 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.4 percent to $2,088.9 with a market capitalisation of $249.05 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.9 billion in the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.3 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $12.9 billion. The trade volume was at $801.8 million.
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was $205.9 million in the last 24 hours.
Solana | Solana rose 0.7 percent to $24.6 with a market capitalisation of $9.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $452.2 million in the last 24 hours.
Polygon | Polygon increased 1.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.8 billion. The trade volume was $306 million in the last 24 hours.
