Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum slip, other tokens move lower

Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, with a volume of $81.3 billion in the past 24 hours.
Recommended ArticlesView All
IT 'Survey' at BBC— here's why tax sleuths examine international transactions among group companies
Feb 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 3.6 percent to $23,790.2, holding ground below $24,000. Its market value stood at $459.5 billion. The trade volume was at $39.4 billion.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!