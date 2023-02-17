Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum slip, other tokens move lower

Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, with a volume of $81.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin

| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 3.6 percent to $23,790.2, holding ground below $24,000. Its market value stood at $459.5 billion. The trade volume was at $39.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, was down 1.9 percent at $1,659.9 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $203.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell four percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $11.4 million. The trade volume was at $809 million.

Solana | Solana fell 4.9 percent to $22.7 with a market capitalisation of $8.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $837.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slipped 4.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.1 billion. The trade volume was $569.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 3.9 percent to $1.4 with a market capitalisation of $12.5 billion. The trade volume was $1.3 billion in the last 24 hours.