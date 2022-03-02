Crypto payment gateway Transak expands into India; to help users directly buy crypto using Indian rupee

UK-based fiat-to-crypto payment gateway Transak has launched its operation in India. Transak’s launch in India marks the entry of the nation’s first and only fiat on-ramp provider, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The payment gateway already runs operations in more than 60 countries.

Transak said in addition to building a team of more than 50 local talents, it has partnered with marquee web3 players like Polygon, WazirXNFT, and Zilliqa and are under process to further integrate with Mudrex, edge wallet, and others.

Transak said it would enable users to buy cryptos using bank transfers, debit/credit cards, wallets, UPI, and various payment applications worldwide. Transak’s gateway is integrated with fiat payment methods around the globe, which could further be used to make the purchase.

“We are thrilled to extend our shared passion of simplifying crypto transactions to the Indian market,” said Sami Start, co-founder of Transak.

Also Read:

“With the world’s second-largest population, the Indian market has both the opportunity and will to fast-track future with web3 developments by the way of mass adoption. We believe Transak would bridge that gap in the Indian market and would tap into the true potential of its one 1.4 billion nationals.”

Elaborating on Transak’s progress so far and its future plans for the market, Yeshu Agarwal, co-founder of Transak ,added,“Transak uniquely provides fiat on-ramp in India and our extended vision is to empower and enable the Dapps built in India to have secure yet seamless onboarding onto crypto-economy."

"With Transak, users will now be able to directly buy crypto using Indian rupees via bank transfers, debit/credit cards, wallets, UPI, and various payment applications worldwide. To execute this vision, we are also looking at utilising the local talent pool as we plan to grow our team to 200+ by hiring across functions.”

By offering an easy route to add the gateway to an app or website with just a few lines of code, Transak’s fiat-to-crypto payment gateway empowers both novices and enthusiasts and enables easy purchase, sale, and trade-in of cryptocurrencies, the company said.

The gateway offers support for all major blockchains, tokens, and stable coins.