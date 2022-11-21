5 of the best online forums for crypto enthusiasts

From trading to investing or staking, these five online forums are perfect for your daily dose of crypto. Read more here-

The wider cryptocurrency market is relatively new, and there is a huge arena for speculation and debates. However, keeping up with the emerging trends in crypto may be challenging if you do not expand your research horizon.

Apart from reading newspapers or watching some news channels, the best way to stay updated on crypto is to be a part of an online community of crypto investors and enthusiasts who share their thoughts, valuable information, updates, predictions, and insights into the world of digital assets. Such groups promote healthy discussions and knowledge about crypto, as people from diverse backgrounds come together under one roof to discuss one common subject. From trading to investing or staking, these online forums are perfect for your daily dose of crypto.

In this article, we will briefly discuss the top 5 online forums for crypto enthusiasts.

1. The Bitcoin Forum

The Bitcoin Forum is a community of crypto enthusiasts from whom you can access the latest updates and information and stay updated on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the market. This forum allows you to participate in active discussions about Blockchain and the global crypto market talk and exchange views on Bitcoin mining and project development.

Bitcoin tutorials and technical analysis reports offered by this forum also help members make informed decisions regarding investing. You also get to play games, exchange cryptocurrencies and discover new projects.

2. Cryptocurrency - Reddit

Reddit is one of the most happening places for online communities to thrive. There are infinite subjects on which people create communities and discuss them. These subjects are called subreddits.

The cryptocurrency subreddit is one of the best places for crypto enthusiasts on this forum. You can find detailed discussions on every facet of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The forum has more than 5 million active users. Moreover, Reddit can be a valuable resource for someone willing to learn more about crypto.

Also Read: These US celebrities are named in lawsuit against FTX

3. BeerMoneyForum

BeerMoneyForum is one of the most popular platforms on the internet for people willing to make money online. The forum has more than 200,000 members online. The community here engages in discussions about various online money-making ventures from diverse fields, including cryptocurrencies and other investment opportunities.

If you are an avid learner, you can learn from the multiple subjects here and receive valuable feedback whenever needed. The platform has dedicated sections on programming, SEO, design, web hosting, and a host of other topics.

4. ardForum

Apart from receiving the latest information on technology, this site hosts auctions for people to participate in. You can join regular trading or online auctions on the site or even host one of your own.

5. Boards.ie

Boards.ie is one of the most prominent online platforms where you can check up on a wide range of discussions and topics related to the finance market. It covers cryptocurrencies, investment, trading advice, and so much more. The website offers excellent articles on innovative tech and also features the latest headlines from the world of crypto, provides insights on trading and investing in crypto, and a lot more.

Conclusion

So, these are the top 5 online forums for crypto enthusiasts. You can learn and discuss with more experienced individuals who can teach you practical ways of making online money that you probably have never heard of. There are active channels on Telegram, Notion, and Discord as well. It is always best to keep updating oneself and remember the importance of doing research (DYOR).