Crypto, NFT ads must carry 'highly risky' disclaimer, says ASCI

The Advertising Standards Council of India on Wednesday said all ads for virtual digital assets (VDAs) and exchanges featuring such products must carry a disclaimer saying, “crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.” It has mentioned the disclaimer must prominent and unmissable by an average consumer.

The ‘Guidelines for Virtual Digital Assets and Linked Services’, ASCI said, would be applicable to all ads released or published on or after April 1, 2022. It also said ads appearing after April 15, 2022, must be in compliance with the guidelines.

The self-regulatory organisation of the advertising industry in India also warned celebrities and prominent personalities who appear in VDA advertisements. It said the personalities must take special care to ensure that they have done their due diligence.

The guidelines said no ad may show that VDA products or VDA trading could be a solution to money problems. The ASCI also said that every ad for VDA products must clearly give out name of advertiser, provide an easy way to contact them.

It said the guidelines require advertisements to be truthful, and not mislead consumers by implication, ambiguity, exaggeration or omission. Ads should also not be framed in a way that abuse consumer trust or exploit their lack of knowledge.

The guidelines also bars use of words such as “currency”, “securities”, “custodian”, and “depositories” in advertisements of VDA products. Ads that provide information on cost/profitability of VDA products should contain clear, accurate, sufficient & updated information, the ASCI said.

No ad for VDA products or exchanges may show a minor directly dealing, or talking about the product, the norms state. No ad shall contain statements that promise or guarantee future increase in profits.

The guidelines say VDA products may not be compared to any other regulated asset class and no advertisement shall contain statements that promise or guarantee future increase in profits.

What else do the ASCI guidelines say?

Disclaimer should be in print or static, equal to 1/5th of ad space at the bottom, and in an easy-to-read font.

In videos, a disclaimer should be repeated at the beginning and end of the ad and a voiceover must accompany the disclaimer in text. The disclaimer must remain on screen for a minimum of five seconds.

In audios, a disclaimer must be spoken at the end of the advertisement and the voiceover should not be hurried. If audio is >90 seconds, a disclaimer must be repeated at the beginning and at the end.

In social media posts, a disclaimer must be in caption and picture or video attachments. In disappearing stories/posts, a disclaimer must be voiced at the end of the story.