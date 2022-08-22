Explained: Nested exchanges and why they aren’t safe

By CNBCTV18.com

Regulated crypto exchanges are one of the reasons why lawmakers can see a merged future with digital assets. Without these KYC-based exchanges, no government entity would know about the funds coming in and out of the country. While that’s a good sign for anarchists, it also empowers black markets, terrorism and other criminal activity.

Naturally, bad actors have developed several alternatives to circumvent this KYC-driven process. In this article, we learn about one such development known as nested exchanges and how they remain a danger to society at large.

What are nested exchanges?

These platforms have no exchange machinery of their own. Instead, they use other exchanges to enable the transfer of crypto assets. Think of it as a bank, but when you deposit money, they take that money and deposit it into another actual bank.

Why do they do it? To get a middleman commission in the transaction. Why do people opt for them? Mainly because they do not have a stringent KYC process and are not answerable to authority. So, if some terrorist organisation wants to transfer some crypto from one country to another, they can simply use a nested exchange and process the transaction without spilling too many details.

Unlike crypto ledgers, the amount cannot be traced back to all the accounts because these nested exchanges function in ridiculous ways, such as exchanging cryptocurrencies for handheld cash.

How do nested exchanges differ from decentralised exchanges?

People confuse nested exchanges with decentralised exchanges because they don’t require a KYC process. The main difference is that DEXs work on smart contracts, and no one holds on to your cryptocurrency. With decentralised exchanges, people are not involved; it is only algorithms, computation and smart contracts at work.

Additionally, every transaction can be traced back to the source account, giving us the much-needed transparency unavailable with nested exchanges.

Dangers of nested exchanges

The most significant danger of nested exchanges is the wrongful use by criminal organisations. Bad actors can convert cash into cryptocurrency without much KYC or anti-money laundering frameworks. Further, funds deposited with such an exchange could be used to support such criminals. Therefore, if you knowingly use such services, you could face legal repercussions from law enforcement.

Your funds could also get locked up if authorities decide to crack down on such service providers. Further, nested exchanges meander around as legit bodies until the truth is out. And since they are not regulated, so there is a high chance of a rug pull and someone running away with your hard-earned money.

The easiest way to tell if an exchange is nested is by looking at the signup process. With nested exchanges, you don’t need to give out much information as there is nothing close to the “Know Your Customer” processes that regulated exchanges conduct.

A nested exchange may also offer different rates that you can choose from. This indicates that it uses nested accounts with several legit exchanges.

Finally, you can also try following the trail of your funds. If your coins are sent to the wallet address of another exchange, it is clearly a nested service.

Conclusion

Nested exchanges have been a nuisance that governments and regulated exchanges are working to eliminate. It is the one thing that doesn’t have a singular advantage unless you’re involved in criminal activity. And while cryptocurrency are designed to offer privacy, they were never intend to offer the criminal anonymity that these nested exchanges try to encourage.