What are crypto muggings and how can you protect yourself from them

By CNBCTV18.com

Crypto crime is usually restricted to the digital domain. Hackers and scammers use coding bugs, online social engineering schemes and technical expertise to dupe their victims. However, with the increase in crypto adoption and the growing valuation of these digital assets, crypto crime has also trickled into the physical realm. It has given rise to a new kind of crypto theft, one that uses both physical muscle and digital know-how to steal crypto from unsuspecting individuals. These attacks have been labelled ‘crypto muggings’, and this article will quickly cover everything you need to know about these exploits.

What are crypto muggings?

The only difference between normal muggings and crypto muggings is the target. Typical thieves usually target victims based on their clothing and jewellery, the kind of smartphone they use, the car they drive, and so on. However, crypto criminals don’t care about all that; they are only interested in all the digital assets hidden in your crypto wallet.

Another difference is that, instead of making away with your physical belongings, these criminals snatch the victim’s phone, unlock it, and transfer all the victim’s crypto holdings to another wallet.

These crimes usually begin with miscreants looking for wallet addresses with sizeable crypto holdings that can be traced back to real-world individuals.

Once they have ascertained the individual behind a crypto wallet, they can follow the victim and plan the exploit. Most of these criminals are only interested in digital assets but will also make away with any physical belongings that catch their eye.

How common are these crimes?

Crypto muggings were relatively unheard of until the second half of 2021 when cryptocurrencies saw an astronomical rise in valuations. These crimes seem to have peaked in May this year when a wave of crypto muggings took place in London and other parts of the world. Several individuals were jumped in the street, forced to unlock their phones and access their crypto wallets so that the miscreants could transfer their funds.

Since then, attempts to physically steal virtual digital assets have been on the rise. They have even moved from street muggings to armed robbery, home invasion, torture and even kidnapping, all with the intent to syphon crypto holdings.

Just a couple of days ago, three men in the UK were arrested in connection with a botched home invasion. The men were attempting to assault a local man and steal his virtual currencies.

In another incident from May, an individual was jumped near London’s Liverpool Street station and was forced to hand over their phone. The gang stole £ 5,000 worth of ETH stored in a Coinbase wallet. A third victim reported that £10,000 worth of crypto was stolen from his crypto.com account. The victim said he was using his phone in the pub and believes thieves saw him type in his account pin.

How to protect yourself from crypto muggings?

The first set of precautions apply to general muggings: don’t venture into lonely alleys, choose well-lit streets at night, don’t engage with strangers, etc. However, to be doubly sure, it makes sense to take crypto precautions as well.

Experts suggest storing only small amounts of crypto on exchange wallets. Therefore, if such an incident were to happen, losses would remain minimal. Store all your assets in a cold (offline) wallet and place it in a safe and secure location, perhaps a hidden locker in your home.

Cyber security experts also suggest setting up a private space on your phone. Some smartphones have the option to set up different logins to hide certain applications, such as the PrivateSpace on Huawei smartphones.

“The apps in the PrivateSpace are different from the main ones actually used. So, if the users are mugged, they can enter into the PrivateSpace showing that they don’t have any crypto apps installed on their phone,” said cyber security experts from BlockSec in an interview with CoinTelegraph. Similar applications exist on Samsung and Apple devices as well.

Conclusion

Crypto muggings and other real-world exploits that target digital assets are on the rise but are few and far between. However, it still makes sense to keep your guard up, especially if you have a large crypto stockpile to your name. Even if you have a modest amount of cryptocurrency, it still makes sense to go the extra mile to keep your holdings safe.