Crypto Mock Trading: How is it helpful and how to get started?

The emergence of cryptocurrency as an asset class has been one of the most important developments in the financial space in the last decade. The nascent industry is touted as "the future" given its blockchain-based decentralised nature, which allows it to exist outside the control of governments and central authorities. Moreover, low fees, high security and the potential to generate huge profits make it an attractive option for new-age investors.

However, investing in crypto comes with its share of complexities. These assets are highly volatile and their prices can fluctuate drastically at times. Moreover, understanding which cryptocurrency to invest in comes after much research and time spent in the market. All this makes the crypto industry a very challenging space for novice investors.

Crypto mock trading platforms can help alleviate some of this pain. These platforms simulate exchange-like conditions, allowing investors to trade in crypto without using real money. This enables first-time investors to dip their toes in crypto waters without ever stepping into the real market. Think of it as a practice match before the big game.

Let's look at some of the benefits of these mock trading platforms.

Zero risk

Perhaps the biggest advantage of these platforms is that it allows users to buy/sell tokens without using fiat money. New investors can deploy their learnings and implement strategies to make notional profits/losses. This helps them gain experience and understand the bells and whistles of the ever-developing industry without the risk of losing money.

Practice

Mock trading is a great way to test your theoretical knowledge. As seasoned investor Warren Buffett puts it, "No one knows what the market will do tomorrow, next week or next year." However, combining theoretical knowledge with practical application helps you draw reasonable assumptions, which will improve your chance of making a profit in the market.

Exposure

Mock trading platforms can help novice investors understand the mechanics of the crypto markets and the different types of risks involved. One also gains useful insight into investor psychology, which is hard to comprehend by just using theoretical knowledge.

Here are some platforms you can explore to kick-start your mock trading journey

Roostoo

Roostoo is a gamified mock trading app founded by a group of enthusiasts from the Blockchain@USC student club at the University of Southern California.

The app allows users to navigate the crypto-world and implement trading strategies in real-time using mock money. Roostoo offers a minimalistic user-friendly interface, making it accessible even for those who are not tech-savvy. The trading simulator also has an Order History that shows a comprehensive record of your trading activities, which can help you track your progress.

On sign up, users receive 50,000 mock USD in their portfolios. You can use this mock money to trade in crypto in real-time. You can also participate in Mock Trading Contests, which will help you evaluate your trading performance and engage with a growing community.

Roostoo is available on both Android and iOS.

Crypto Trader: Cryptocurrency

Developed by Ronan Stark, Crypto Trader is a cryptocurrency trading simulator that allows you to try investing risk-free. New users get free virtual currency to start investing. All data is live and matches the market, so you can see how your real investments would perform. However, Crypto Trader is currently available only on iOS.

ADS Securities

The Abu Dhabi-based financial firm offers a demo platform where you can trade across multiple asset classes, from equity to cryptocurrency. On sign up, users get 50,000 mock USD in their portfolios. The service is currently free of charge.