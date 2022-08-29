Crypto market dip: Reasons and expert near-term prediction

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Until Friday, the cryptosphere seemed relatively calm, with most coins hovering within range. However, Bitcoin began to tank after Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, said interest rates could be increased to keep inflation in check. The announcement triggered a selloff, with most major cryptos beginning to tumble after his comments.

It's been a rocky weekend for the crypto market. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, fell more than 8 percent in little over 24 hours, diving from $21,761 on Friday evening to $19,901 on Saturday night, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

It was a similar story for Ethereum. The smart contract network slipped 14 percent, dropping from $1,695 to $1,457 during the same period. Most other coins within the top 10 list also registered drops, including Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and XRP.

"These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation," said Powell at Jackson Hole, the Fed's annual economic conference. He acknowledged that hikes would cause a lot of pain for households and businesses but added that such measures were necessary and "a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."

Towering inflation and corresponding interest rate hikes in the US have been major reasons for declining prices in the cryptosphere. Some coins have shaved off 40, 50, and even 70 percent from their all-time highs from November 2021. This is after the Fed introduced multiple interest rates to tame 40-year-high inflation levels in the US.

While Bitcoin stayed around the $20,000 level over the weekend, it registered a further slip to $19,617 early this morning. Ethereum also took the plunge, falling to $1,429. For both coins, these are lows not seen since July 2022. XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana, and Dogecoin (DOGE) also fell in value during the same period.

The latest crypto decline correlates with predictions of a tough Monday for the US stock market. Friday's comments from Powell had a similar effect on equities, with CNBC reporting that the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points (3.03 percent) as the market closed on Friday. Twelve hours before the US stock market was set to open today, Nasdaq's tracker showed red, downward-pointing arrows across the board.

The selloffs over the weekend have had a significant effect on the market cap of the crypto industry, which fell from around $1.08 trillion on August 26, to $988 billion today, according to data from Coin Gecko. That amounts to a drop of nearly 9 percent.

The second dip was in line with tweets from crypto analyst Justin Bennett, who is predicting further drops for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

"Today's selloff from stocks is more than just a single red day. It confirms a massive fakeout, likely triggering an extended move lower. The 3,400 pre-COVID high is a prime target. I’ve said this since May. That would be -16 percent for the S&P 500 or about -30-40 percent for BTC if it happens," said Bennett in a tweet to his 106,800 followers. At current prices, a 40 percent drop equates to a low of $12,000 for BTC.

Bennett also predicts a fakeout for Ethereum, which has formed a prominent head and shoulders chart pattern between July and August. This pattern usually results in a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal. It is also considered one of the most reliable trend reversal patterns. As per Bennett, this could result in a potential downside of $1,000 for ETH.