5 tools every crypto investor should use for research

Anyone who has spent even a short while in the crypto market has probably heard the term DYOR — do your own research. It has become a catchphrase in the cryptosphere and highlights the need for investors to do a little digging of their own before putting their money behind a project. However, this is easier said than done, given that crypto is still a nascent industry and readily available market data, analysis and advice can be hard to come by. This is why we have put together a nifty list of tools every investor can use for their crypto research.

1. Market trackers

Market trackers are perhaps the first and most important tool for crypto investors and traders. They provide price updates, trading volume data, historical performance information, and several other handy details, all in real time. They provide an accurate glimpse of the market as it currently stands and offers a strong base for crypto research. These platforms also allow you to compare coins within different categories. For instance, you can look at trend data for all stablecoins or compare the prices of the various fan tokens. This gives you good insights into a category of projects. Today, three of the most popular market trackers are Messari, CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

2. Data aggregators

Market trackers give you a good overview of the market, but to delve deeper into a project, you will need the help of data aggregators such as TradingView, Glassnode and Coin Metrics. These platforms provide in-depth analysis of the various cryptocurrencies and help you draw valuable insights into their future performance. These sites let you plot technical indicators, such as moving average, real strength index, price oscillators, etc., for several top cryptocurrencies. These platforms also give you a sneak peek into several on-chain metrics such as hash rate, transaction data, gas fees, whale movements, etc. Of course, not all these services are free; you will have to pay a subscription fee to access some features and benefits.

3. Crypto guides and news websites

Crypto data can be complex and challenging to understand. Moreover, making sense of the various technical indicators can be hard if you don't know what they mean. This is where crypto guides and news websites come in. CoinTelegraph, Decrypt, Binance Academy, ByBit Learn, Alexandria by CoinMarketCap, etc., are all reliable platforms in this regard. Not only do they provide in-depth explanations of the various crypto projects, technical indicators and crypto jargon, but they also offer the latest news and updates from the digital asset world. This helps you understand cryptoverse better and stay up to date with the latest happenings.

4. Podcasts

Listening to podcasts helps you gain valuable insights into the crypto market. They allow you to gain an expert perspective on various aspects of a crypto project and the industry in general. They also provide a deep understanding of current events and their future repercussions. The auditory nature of information also makes podcasts easy to follow and digest. Moreover, there are plenty of good podcasts out there, making it easier to find one that suits your level of comprehension. Some of the best crypto podcasts include The Pomp Podcast, Unchained, and Bankless.

5. Forums

Forums allow you to meet like-minded investors and traders. Every noteworthy crypto project usually has a Reddit page or a Discord server, where enthusiasts and investors share their views and opinions. You can ask questions regarding the project and get prompt responses from the community members. You can also learn from the questions of others. Moreover, many projects turn to forums such as Discord to get the community's opinion on improvement proposals, network changes, etc.

Conclusion

Besides these tools, you can also follow crypto Twitter, subscribe to receive regular market reports from research platforms such as Chainanalysis, follow crypto vloggers, etc. This should help you get all the information you need about a crypto project and the digital asset industry. Armed with this information, you can make better-informed investments and trades.