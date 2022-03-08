Crypto investments by women on the rise; a look at latest trends

The number of women investors in cryptocurrency is on the rise and nearly one in every three women plans to start investing in the digital asset this year, per a survey conducted ahead of International Women’s Day celebrated worldwide on March 8.

There has also been a sharp rise in awareness of crypto. The percentage of women who claimed to know how to buy crypto nearly doubled to almost 45 percent from 23 percent six months ago, per the survey done in January by US-based financial services firm BlockFi.

According to BlockFi, while 33 percent of the women surveyed are keen to buy crypto assets in 2022, around 60 percent of them intend to do so within the next few months. In a similar survey conducted by BlockFi in September 2021, only around 29 percent of the women had expressed interest in making crypto purchases in 2022.

India headquartered crypto exchange BuyUcoin has also pointed out a sharp spike of almost 130 percent year on year (YoY) in the number of women investors. The average investment size is around Rs 18,000-19,000, per an article in the Economic Times that cited the BuyUcoin study.

Another interesting trend highlighted by BuyUcoin is that three out of every five women users are in the age group of 18 to 35. This suggests millennial women are more enthusiastic about crypto and better involved in these investments. Around 40 percent of the women invested in crypto were between 25 and 34 years of age, whereas those between 35 and 40 comprised only 30 percent of the chunk.

BuyUcoin data shows female entrepreneurs and professionals are more invested in crypto, with engineers, doctors, CAs, financial advisors, teachers, and lawyers dabbling in the crypto world, among others. It is worth noting that Ethereum is the most popular crypto token for investment among women – 18 percent of them had exposure to Ether. The next few on the leader board were:

Bitcoin – 11 percent

Shiba Inu – 8 percent

XRP – 7 percent

Cardano – 4 percent

Polygon – 3 percent

“We have seen a healthy growth of female users on our platform, and we plan to bring more women-oriented offerings this year. If regulatory hurdles are taken care of, India has the potential to lead the world in crypto and blockchain,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, told the Economic Times. He also believes that women are more prudent investors and tend to take calculated risks when it comes to deploying funds.

Among other insights, BlockFi noted that one in five women expected crypto to help reach their financial goals such as funding a vacation, taking early retirement, or buying a home. 24 percent of the women surveyed already owned crypto, and 70 percent of them were HODLers or long term investors. Around 25 percent of the women already had a crypto wallet. The share of women interested in various crypto tokens in the case of BlockFi was, however, different from that observed by BuyUcoin in India. BlockFi recorded the following numbers:

Bitcoin – 71 percent

Dogecoin – 42 percent

Ether – 18 percent

The US-headquartered exchange also found that women were less interested in other areas of the crypto world as a mere 5 percent were exposed to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto mining. Moreover, of the top 121 crypto coins, only five had female founders. The rest were male-dominated.

“It’s very exciting to know that women are becoming more aware of the benefits of owning crypto and expressing interest in working in the crypto sector. Now it’s our responsibility to continue to close the education gap and provide as many on-ramps as possible, so women can easily gain exposure to crypto markets and get comfortable doing more with their crypto,” said Flori Marquez, Founder and SVP of operations at BlockFi.